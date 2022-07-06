Inter leaves behind, but thrashes Colo-Colo and advances in the Sudamericana

Internacional is in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. Today (5), the team from Rio Grande do Sul came out behind, but turned against Colo-Colo and made the difference necessary to continue in the competition (they had lost the first game by 2-0). The score by 4 to 1 was heroic, conquered with a full Beira-Rio and a lot of support from the crowd. The goals were scored by Edenilson, Pedro Henrique, Alan Patrick and Alemão. Costa did for the Chilean team.

The opponent in the quarterfinals will be known tomorrow (6) and will come out of the confrontation between Melgar, from Peru, and Deportivo Cali, from Colombia. The first game ended 0-0. Inter have not been able to reverse a two-goal deficit in continental competitions since 2010, making the feat all the more important by breaking a 12-year fast.

Inter’s next game will be on Monday (11), against América-MG, for the Brasileirão. Colo-Colo returns to the field on Sunday (10) to face La Serena, for the Chilean Championship.

It went well: Edenilson scores and assists

Edenilson scored the turning point for Inter in the first half. And in the second, he took the corner for Alemão’s goal.

It was bad: Daniel concedes a penalty early and is booed

Inter’s goalkeeper Daniel no longer had a good relationship with the crowd. He was booed a few times after failures in decisive moments of the team. Today, again, he missed an important game. At the beginning of the match, he came out at Lucero’s feet and committed a penalty that turned into the first goal of the game. Since then, whenever he touched the ball he was booed all over Beira-Rio.

From the fight to the goal: Pedro Henrique is a symbol of the comeback

Pedro Henrique fought a lot. From the first minute of the game, the striker ran, fought, argued with the referee, opened spaces and even made a mistake because he was too nervous. An admitted Inter fan since he was a child, he was a symbol of the comeback and ended up being awarded for his fourth goal.

Streets of fire and 40 thousand people

The Inter fans put on a show. Before the game, the action called ‘Ruas de Fogo’ took place around Beira-Rio. With the ball rolling, more than 40 thousand fans supported the team in Beira-Rio until the classification.

Alan Patrick shines but gets hurt

Alan Patrick was instrumental in Inter’s comeback. Not only for the goal that tied the match, but also for participating in the goal scored by Edenilson. However, the match ended before the end of the first half for him, with a muscle injury.

Inter’s game: scare and pressure

Inter had a scare. He intended to take the lead before the 15th minute of the first half, but ended up conceding a goal in this period. After minutes in which he was lost in the game due to nervousness, Colorado took back the reins of the match and turned in the initial stage. Good individual performances by Edenilson, De Pena, Alan Patrick until he got injured and Gabriel boosted Mano Menezes’ team. In the second half, the Brazilians continued to press and ‘snatched’ more goals from the crowd.

The Colo-Colo game: closed team and surprise goal

Colo-Colo barely got to the attack. His offensive production lived on crosses, in which he had an advantage over Inter’s defense most of the time. But he counted on a defensive failure by Inter to open the scoring. Daniel left in Lucero and committed a penalty, which turned Costa’s goal. But the main Chilean assignment was to defend throughout the game. After all, he had the advantage by winning the first leg.

Fan invades the field

As soon as Colo-Colo opened the scoring, an Inter fan invaded the starting space. Before entering the field, he was immobilized by security and removed from the scene.

Under the gaze of D’Alessandro

The game against Colo-Colo had a special guest. A colorado idol and retired this year, D’Alessandro was in his cabin following the game in Beira-Rio.

DATASHEET:

INTERNATIONAL 4 X 1 COLO-COLO

Competition: Copa Sudamericana – Round of 16 return game

Date and time: July 5, 2022 (Tuesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Dario Herrera (ARG)

auxiliaries: Gabriel Chade and Maximiliano Del Yesso (both Argentinian)

VAR: Mauro Vigiliano (ARG)

yellow cards: Pavez, Falcon (COL); Edenilson, De Pena, Vitão, Moisés (INT)

goals: Gabriel Costa (COL), 15 minutes into the 1st half; Alan Patrick (INT), at 28′ of the 1st half; Edenilson (INT), at 32′ of the 1st half; German (INT), at 16′ of the 2nd half; Pedro Henrique (INT), at 29′ of the 2nd half.

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Busts (Kaique), Mercado, Vitão and Moisés; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Pedro Henrique (Mauricio) and Alan Patrick (Taison); German (David). Technician: Mano Menezes.

COLOR: Polite; Opazo, Falcón, Zaldivia (Bouzat) and Suazo; Pizarro (Gutiérrez), Pávez, Solari (Bolados), Leonardo Gil (Oroz) and Gabriel Costa; Lucero. Technician: Gustavo Quinteros.