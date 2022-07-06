Internacional vs Colo Colo LIVE (0-1) | 07/05/2022

The Colo Colo coach gave a pre-match press conference this Monday and talked about some important points: ”We will try to play a game in which we must keep our goal at zero, take advantage of the opportunities and spaces that open up. . We have to play an intelligent game that favors us in the game and that we can maintain the advantage we gained in Santiago. As the minutes pass, there are more situations and spaces that we can enjoy. We must be precise and counter what the rival does, in addition to taking advantage of our opportunities”, said the commander of the Chilean team.

“Everything will depend on the work we are talking about. If we play as we know how, we can be a very competitive team. We are going to face a rival who will go out in search of results and so we can take advantage of the spaces he can leave.”

“We have to convince them that the match is 0-0, that it is a new match. We must draw or win, keep zero in our objective and not stop thinking about our rival’s objective. If we have options to attack, we have to do it and finish the play, take advantage of the opponent’s deficiency. There will certainly be those options, tease them and succeed in converting,” he added.

”The theme of the stage has to be motivation, not pressure. Going to such a beautiful stadium, with so many people, has to be enjoyed. We have to play at our best to counter a great team. Certainly, from the beginning, he will attack us. Our players have to be motivated and focused,” he commented.

“It’s a game you have to give a lot of value to. A year and a half ago we came from a difficult season and we formed a very competitive team that fights at the top and today has the possibility of advancing in the Copa Sudamericana. forward and give that joy to people. I hope we can fulfill it”, he said.

”Our team played several very good games in the Copa Libertadores, one of them being in Fortaleza. We were solid in defense and effective in front. In Peru we also played well, but we didn’t do very well. In the last two we went down with few players less. The experience is that we played well in Libertadores and we played well against Inter in Santiago. We must go in convinced that we are doing what we know how to do, be focused on all the details and know that we are playing a decisive game,” he concluded.