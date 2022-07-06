iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 get third betas [atualizado]

Exactly two weeks after the release of the second, the third beta versions of iOS 16 (compilation 20A5312g ), of iPadOS 16 (idem), of macOS Ventura 13 ( 22A5295h ), of watchOS 9 ( 20R5316f ) It’s from tvOS 16 ( 20J5328g ).

In addition to the above systems, Apple also released the third beta of Xcode 14 ( 14A5270f ).

The new versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS already come with a novelty called Lockdown Mode, which promises to protect users from highly targeted sywares. According to Apple, extreme protection is optional and will be useful for a very small number of users who face serious and targeted threats to their digital security.

Still, of course, it’s a hugely important feature — more on it soon, here on MacMagazine.

Returning to the systems themselves, you can open the pages of each of them here on the site to check out everything we’ve covered about them, including the most relevant news that will arrive this year: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.

Although we are already in the third beta version, it is always important to point out that you have to be careful when installing the betas on devices that you usually use daily — after all, we are talking about potentially very unstable systems and for which most apps are not yet optimized.

It is worth noting that these new versions will arrive in the Apple Beta Software Program this month, according to Apple, as well as that iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS Monterey 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6 are still in development in parallel.

And here we go for more tests!

Update06/07/2022 at 19:20

Apple also updated the beta version of the AirPods firmware (build 5A5304a ), available to developers only. According to 9to5Macthe update improves the auto-switch feature and brings other improvements to the company’s wireless headphones.

Also according to them, the firmware also implemented the codec LC3 for AirPods Max, which allows for higher quality audio.

It is worth noting that these beta versions of the AirPods firmware are only available for second and third generation AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.