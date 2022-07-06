It is now possible to accumulate Smiles miles on the Horas Mágicas website

good news from smiles! You can now earn miles in the program when purchasing Disney park tickets, hotel accommodations at the company’s resorts, Orlando travel packages and several other available services. on the Magic Hours website.

The novelty came with the expansion of the partnership with Trade Tours, tour operator Seleta Disney, an agency that sells vacation programs to the Walt Disney World Resort and which has been a Smiles partner since 2019.

Now, with the expansion of the partnership with Trade Tours, Smiles members now have a dedicated space for the purchase of Disney items, in addition to more advantages and benefits such as the possibility of accumulating miles when purchasing tickets to attractions, such as the traditional Magic Kingdom park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

bonus

Smiles Club or those with Diamond status: 2 miles per real spent;

Other Smiles customers: 1 mile per real spent.

Your miles will be credited within 10 days of checking out of the hotel or using your ticket.

How to book and earn Smiles miles

Access Horas Mágicas through the Smiles website; Perform your search for tickets, packages, etc; Proceed with the payment; Ready! As soon as you complete the purchase the vouchers or tickets will be sent by email.

Booking example

When entering the site, it is possible to see that the colors of the hotsite are in orange, in honor of the partnership with Smiles. As soon as you choose a room or a ticket for an attraction, the number of miles you will be accruing with the purchase is shown:

Note that there is a difference in accumulation between Smiles Club members and Diamond customers with other customers.

It is a very welcome partnership that allows the accumulation of Smiles miles when purchasing Disney tickets, packages and other services!

What did you think of the news?