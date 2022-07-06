Jai Courtney Wants Captain Boomerang Series on HBO Max

Jai Courtney would be interested in starring in a Captain Boomerang series on HBO Max. The actor had roles in two Suicide Squad films, and was originally expected to return to The Flash.

‎”Look, I don’t know. The streaming world is really exciting and I think it would be possible to explore something like that, you know? A longer format, giving it a little more space (to develop it) would be really cool. I actually kind of have some ideas around that, which I think would work for a character like Boomerang, because he’s so much fun. It would be nice to get behind the scenes of his life and the nature of his introduction to this larger DC universe with villains and heroes.”

‎”It’s one of those roles I’d love to be able to play again and again. It’s a lot of fun and probably a little too easy for me in a way. There’s huge potential to enjoy with something like this and we could really kind of push the limits of what’s possible. So, listen, I’m just waiting for a call from Warner. I would be happy to help with that.”

The Suicide Squad is available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

Regarding the original feature, the cast brings the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

In the case of the newcomers, we have Idris Elba as Bloodthirsty, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion like TDK, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Savant, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior like Rathunter II, David Dastmalchian like Ball and Sylvester Stallone like King Shark.