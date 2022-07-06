Jailson out of América-MG: dissatisfaction with reservation, locker room raid and retirement desire | america-mg

The sudden departure of goalkeeper Jailson from América-MG, this Tuesday, took many fans by surprise. The player opted to terminate the contract he had with the club until the end of the season. The reasons? Club and goalkeeper did not communicate. But the ge gathered some behind-the-scenes information about the situation.

Let’s go to the beginning. Jailson was contracted at the beginning of the season to be a starter in place of Matheus Cavichioli, who had to undergo heart surgery. At that moment, there was no prediction of Cavichioli’s return to the pitch.

Jailson arrived and immediately lived up to expectations. Experienced, he was a hero in the classification of Coelho for the group stage of Libertadores and was a reliable part of the squad. In mid-April, Cavichioli returned to training and, consequently, to having playing conditions. But Jailson was kept as a starter.

1 of 5 América-MG vs Guarany Jailson Libertadores — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF América-MG vs Guarany Jailson Libertadores — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

O ge heard from various sources within the club that Jailson and Cavichioli never had a friendship or conversation, but that they respected each other. In the match against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão, on June 19, Jailson was out. According to the club’s press office, due to muscle discomfort in his left leg. In that game, Airton was chosen to be the starter. Cavichioli was also without conditions due to muscle problems.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Unrelated to the match, Jailson chose to travel over the weekend to the family’s hometown of São José dos Campos. He was also in Campos de Jordão, in São Paulo. Fact recorded on the social networks of the athlete and his wife. Upon returning to activities, Jailson had tonsillitis and, therefore, was out of the game against Flamengo following the competition.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Watch: all about América-MG on ge, Globo and Sportv

With that, Cavichioli recovered from injury, was chosen to start the match against Flamengo (first game of the goalkeeper of the season after heart surgery). Five days later, América would enter the field again, against Botafogo, for the Copa do Brasil. Once again, Cavichioli was the starter. According to the club, Jailson was still recovering from tonsillitis.

Last week, Jailson trained among the reserves during the week and didn’t like the situation. Mancini’s choice for Cavichioli in another game was due to Jailson having missed a lot of training during the recovery from tonsillitis. The player, then, was out of the match against Goiás. The club informed that it was still for the recovery of tonsillitis.

3 out of 5 Jailson; América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG Jailson; América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG

On Monday, Rede Bandeirantes anticipated that the athlete had asked not to be listed for the game against Goiás. Fact confirmed by ge. Also on Monday, the athlete’s manager, Marcello Zanotti, denied in contact with the report that Jailson had asked not to go to the game and said that the athlete “felt at home in América and there was no possibility of leaving”.

Jailson’s dissatisfaction, about to turn 41, for being in the reserve again (goalkeeper was a substitute for years at Palmeiras), occasional relationship problems in the locker room and the desire to end his career made the athlete make the decision instead of leaving the club.

The desire to leave football is something that has followed the goalkeeper since the end of last season. He even considered the possibility when he was contracted by Cruzeiro and, with the purchase of SAF by Ronaldo, he did not reach a salary agreement, being without a club. After the confusion, his wife even convinced him to play for another season, this time at América.

Jailson had a contract until the end of the year, but had already signaled twice the possibility of ending his time at América in advance. The club managed to get around the desire to leave. This time, America couldn’t hold him back.

Jailson’s decision did not even have a farewell to the cast and directors. The player did not come to Belo Horizonte to end his contract. He remained in São Paulo, where he resides, and only businessman Marcello Zanotti resolved the bureaucratic issues with the club this Monday. There were 27 matches for Coelho.

Wife confirms off-field problems

At the end of the night, Jailson expressed himself by thanking the fans on social media and did not enter into the merits of the departure. He said he would always be in the crowd. The player’s wife, Monica, also spoke out on social media and took into account the off-field issues.

4 of 5 Wife of Jailson, former goalkeeper of América-MG, responds to fans on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Wife of Jailson, former goalkeeper of América-MG, responds to fans on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“You were brilliant, decisive and entered the club’s history. Unfortunately, there are things that happen outside the 4 lines that make all the difference. I admire you because even your decision thought about the next and the future of your team” wrote Monica, the player’s wife.

She also responded to comments from some fans on the club’s official profile, which criticized Jailson:

“On the contrary, he left so as not to harm the club” replied in one of the comments that said that Jailson did not accept the reservation.

Club mates used Jailson’s official post to say goodbye to the athlete who did not return to Belo Horizonte. A good part of the cast wished good luck and thanked the goalkeeper. Cavichioli and Jailson do not follow each other on social media. There was also no demonstration by Cavichioli.

After the publication of the report, the athlete’s staff contacted the report of the ge saying that the goalkeeper is not thinking about retirement at the moment and that the reasons that led him to ask to leave América are personal. América informed by the press office that the decision came from Jailson, that the club tried to dispel the idea of ​​​​the goalkeeper’s departure, and that there is nothing to comment on the decision.