Kevin Feige reveals how he reacted to Natalie Portman’s departure

Natalie Portman is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Almighty Thor, following appearances in the original Thor films. The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigecommented on the departure of the actress, who at the time was a little frustrated.

During an interview with Empire MagazineFeige assured that the output “it wasn’t that bad” how much it looked.

“Natalie felt it was the right decision (at the time). She always said that if it was something interesting, she would be interested in returning.”

Feige recently suggested that there are plans to utilize different iterations of Thor going forward. In recent years, fans have started asking for the introduction of the Beta Ray Bill.

‎”There are these things called comics, which have a lot of stories in them. That’s where all our stories come from. And if the question is, ‘Did you tell all the great stories from the comics in these movies?’ The answer is no. There are many of them. I’ve always said that our interest in doing additional stories is about continuing the character.”

“I think of our cast not as their individual characters, but as Marvel Players, who can grow, evolve and change. And if we look to the comics as our guide, there are many other iterations of Thor that we have yet to see (on the big screen).”‎

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on Thursday, July 7th.