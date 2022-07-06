Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa parade in Balenciaga couture – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian walk the runway for Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 22/23 haute couture (Photo: Instagram/Haute Couture Fashionista)

There is always an expectation to know the next steps of Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga, especially after he launched a controversial limited edition of totally destroyed and very expensive sneakers and, afterwards, showed his Spring/Summer 23 collection on the New York Stock Exchange, with masked models, whose invitation was a wad of dollars. false. Always with political and social criticism behind his creative mind. That’s why the haute couture show held in Paris, this Wednesday (6), was so awaited.

On the catwalk, models with masks that covered their entire faces, celebrities and male models wearing jeans shared the attention with lush and voluminous dresses, some barely making it through the jambs between the parade rooms.

Naomi Campbell and Dua Lipa on the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 22/23 Haute Couture catwalk (Photo: Instagram/Haute Couture Fashionista)

Actress Nicole Kidman appeared in a silver one-shoulder dress – the shade is one of the hits of the couture season – combined with long gloves and thin tights. The yellow look worn by the British singer Dua Lipa followed a similar proposal, but was much shorter. already the top Bella Hadid presented herself in a short green strapless, structured dress that featured a long overhang in the front, and Naomi Campbell came up with a black dress with queen aesthetics.

Another casting star was Kim Kardashian, who under the watchful eyes of her mother, Kris Jennerand the eldest daughter, North West9 years old, showed a low-cut dress, glued on the body and with long gloves that served as sleeves.

The reality show star is already a brand partner, she was the star of the brand’s latest campaign alongside the singer Justin bieber and the actress Isabelle Huppert. And the ex-husband, Kanye Westteamed up with Demna earlier this year to create a collab for Gap.

Balenciaga’s couture show ended with a dramatic performance by the model dressed as a bride, wearing a long embroidered veil that covered her face.

On the same day as the parade, the Balenciaga opened a haute couture store in the French capital. The looks signed by Demna will be on sale at Avenida George V, 10, located below the traditional hall of the brand, offering clothes, accessories and limited-edition objects, which can be customized or altered. through the studios upstairs.⁠

Cedric CharbitCEO of Balenciaga, described the new retail format as “a gateway to haute couture, which remains a very closed universe, especially for new generations.