King of red carpets, Elie Saab takes dream dresses in haute couture – Marie Claire Magazine

Elie Saab presents the Fall/Winter 22/23 haute couture show (Photo: Getty Images)

You can bet: some of the many dresses featured in Elie Saab’s Autumn/Winter 22/23 haute couture show will be on the upcoming international red carpets.

The red models with draped details presented this Wednesday (6) in Paris stand out in the elegant color palette, which ranges from rosé to black, through gold and light blue. Top embroidered with beads and rhinestones combined with tailored pants and transparency are part of Saab’s creations. Male models also appeared on the catwalk in embroidered capes to the feet.

The Lebanese designer was admitted by the then Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture – currently called Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode – to be part of the very select group of haute couture in 2006. But before that, he had already become one of the most popular names. favorites of celebrities when choosing a look for an award show.

20 years ago, Halle Berry made it even more evident when she was the first black woman to receive the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “The Last Supper” and wore a transparent model signed by Elie Saab. Since then, it has become synonymous with the red carpet.

