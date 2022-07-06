Kingpin to Run for Mayor of New York in New Marvel Series

After the premiere of Archer hawkthe public already knows Echo, a character featured in the Avenger series and who will now have her own solo series, which is already in the filming process and will debut sometime next year.

The character is little known from the comics, but she already has a super interesting history with the Kingpin, something that has already been adapted in Archer hawk.

Now, with the Echo series, the Kingpin should also return (did you really think he died?) and more news and rumors about the character’s participation are being circulated as the recording of the series progresses.

According to a new rumor from The Weekly Planet Podcast, the Echo series will feature Vincent D’onfrio’s Kingpin in four episodes. The character will also follow a campaign to be mayor of New York in the story.

The presenter, James Clement, also said that the Kingpin “will be wearing an eyepatch because he was shot in the head in Archer hawk“:

“Yes, Daredevil is in it for three episodes, like Charlie Cox. D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is at four. The Kingpin plot is building up for him running for mayor of New York City. Apparently he’s going to wear an eyepatch because he was shot in the head in Hawkeye… Daredevil is also rocking a red and black suit and is looking for Jessica Jones.”

That is, not only the return of the Kingpin with news compared to his last appearance in the MCU, Marvel will also bring back Daredevil and, perhaps, even Jessica Jones.

But it doesn’t hurt to remember to take it all as RUMOR, is not? And stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Eco was featured in the series of Archer hawk, which has a plot set in post-blip New York City, where Gavigod has a seemingly simple mission: spend Christmas at home with his family. But when a threat from his past reveals itself, the original Avenger reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer and her biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy linked to Clint’s years as the RONIN!

The series’ impressive cast includes Jeremy Renner as the protagonist and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bisop. In addition, we will have the support of Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Sword) and Vincent D’Onofrio (King of Crime). Actress Florence Pugh, from Black Widowalso returns as Yelena Belova!

the duo Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas will take turns directing the series’ episodes, which were all written by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). All the SIX episodes of the series are now available on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Hawkeye!