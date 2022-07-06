Love and Thunder has a lot of deleted scenes, says Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Mighty Thor, and admitted she was surprised by the (several) deleted scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder.

We know that the preliminary version was around four hours long, while the one coming to the big screen is “only” two hours.

‎”There were entire sequences, planets, and characters that didn’t end up in the final cut of the movie, and it was all really fun and amazing. We spent a lot of time and energy on these scenes.”

told the IndieWire.

“It’s just amazing how much material is not there. There’s usually a struggle to find enough good stuff to put in the movie, but this time, there was an excess of it. So, it was really surprising.‎”

The feature film surprised when it arrived with only 71% of approval in the Rotten Tomatoes. This is superior performance to Thor the Dark World (66%) on the website, but below Thor (77%) and Thor: Ragnarok (93%).

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on Thursday, July 7th.