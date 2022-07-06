Luís Castro praises the work of Botafogo’s medical department in the recovery of players and regrets Kayque’s injury

Coach Luís Castro dedicated an excerpt from his press conference after the victory over Red Bull Bragantino this Monday to praise the medical department of the Botafogo, which has been criticized by the fans due to the high number of injured athletes. Lucas Fernandes, recovered and back in the starting lineup, was one of the highlights in the triumph in Bragança Paulista.

– We have been suffering a lot over the last few years, there are many injuries, some punishments too. It’s a huge job for the medical department, it was a very intense job recovering Lucas Fernandes well. Thank you for the dedication of the health department throughout the season and the intensive way in which it has worked on the recovery of the players – thanked Castro.

If Lucas Fernandes returned, Botafogo lost another injured athlete: midfielder Kayque, who suffered a sprained knee and left the game at the beginning of the first half crying a lot. Luís Castro regretted the problem with the young man, who had been standing out.

– Kayque is a player who reduces the opponent’s spaces very well, he is a player of great intensity, who also gets well ahead, travels many kilometers throughout the game. We, like all the colleagues who saw him leave, were very sad, because he is one more to join the injured that we have. We didn’t want to lose any more players. Romildo (Del Piage) came in, fulfilled his duties well and performed them successfully – said the coach.