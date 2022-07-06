Man breaks penis during sex and member is like an eggplant

A man has been diagnosed with a fracture medically dubbed “eggplant deformity” after hearing a popping sound in his penis during intercourse. The case of the 50-year-old patient, who suffered the “extremely rare and painful” injury, was reported in the scientific journal International Journal of Surgery Case.

After losing his erection, the man felt extreme discomfort and bleeding in the urethra, as well as being unable to urinate. He decided to go to a hospital in Java, Indonesia, where he lives, reporting that he had had swelling in his genitals for at least four hours.

After examination, the medical team attested to the “eggplant deformity” – a clear sign of a fracture in the penis, according to the report released in the scientific vehicle. The patient’s genital was curved to the right with the swelling, justifying the nickname.

In addition to the abnormal appearance, the professionals found “significant” hemorrhage in the tissues of the penis, which gave the organ a purplish color, making it difficult to find the exact place where the “break” occurred, as the bruises reached even to the scrotum.

The man had to undergo immediate surgery to repair the problem. After being identified, the broken erectile chamber was fixed with materials absorbable by the body itself and closed with stitches, and the ends of the urethra, the channel that carries urine from the bladder to the body, were also surgically repaired.

In addition, a drainage tube was inserted into the scrotum to prevent clot formation in the region. The man was discharged from the hospital five days after the intervention, with a catheter that was kept in place for 21 days during the recovery of the urethra.

“The patient returned for a check-up on the seventh postoperative day. The scar appeared to be in good condition,” the doctors reported in the report. “The patient was evaluated again on the 21st postoperative day, when the urethral catheter was removed. The result was considered satisfactory”.

Follow-up continued and four months after the incident, the patient was reported to be “very satisfied with the result”, with no problems having sex or urinating.

The man’s penis still has a slight curvature during erection, but without pain, according to the document, noting that the situation is not abnormal, even in people who have never had a fracture. Among the signs of organ “breakage”, three are most frequent: a “pop” sound, swelling, and a change in color to a bruise-like tone.