Marrony in Fluminense: R$ 550 thousand more, target Diniz and duo with Cano | fluminense

Marrony is already in Rio de Janeiro to sign a loan contract with Fluminense, who won the market competition for the 23-year-old striker – Bragantino was also interested in the player, and Internacional had already tried to sign him in recent months. But the protracted negotiation with Denmark’s Midtjylland was not easy.

Marrony in action for Midtjylland in Denmark

After comings and goings of proposals and counter-proposals, Fluminense agreed to pay for the loan and offered €300,000 euros (R$1.6 million) in installments, as reported by ge in early July. But the official “ok” from the Danes to close the deal took a while and only came after the tricolor offer rose another €100,000 (R$550,000).

The total value of the operation, €400,000 (about R$2.2 million), was reported by journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by ge.

But what led Fluminense to invest in a player who did not establish himself in Denmark? The answer has a first and last name: Fernando Diniz. Despite never having worked with Marrony, the coach has faced him a few times and is an admirer of the striker, mainly because of the versatility of being able to play as a winger or centre-forward.

Forward lived his biggest highlight at Atlético-MG as a left winger

The report also found that Diniz tried to hire Marrony when he was at São Paulo, between 2019 and 2020, and at Santos, in 2021. During the negotiation, the coach even called the striker to show his confidence and convince him to choose the Fluminense. That part worked.

Internally, there is only a fear that the reinforcement will gain status as “Luiz Henrique’s replacement”, since Marrony does not have the same characteristics of the jewel sold to Betis, from Spain. His biggest highlights, for example, were playing on the left wing, opposite the side played by the kid from Xerém.

Marrony can be a kind of second striker alongside Cano in the tricolor attack, re-editing a duo that appeared at Vasco in 2020. Something that also cheers Wellington Liberato, the player’s father and who was at the airport to receive his son alongside his wife, Simone:

– The expectation is very good. Professor Fernando Diniz is a great coach, he has been doing an excellent job at Fluminense. And for Marrony it will be very good, he will play with Cano again, he has already assisted him at Vasco… I believe Marrony will grow a lot at Fluminense

Cano celebrates with Marrony a goal for Vasco in 2020

Marrony and Cano have played only 11 matches together so far, as in June 2020 Vasco sold the striker to Atlético-MG. In these 11 matches of the duo, there were four wins, five draws and two defeats. And Cano scored five goals in those clashes.

This Wednesday, Marrony will undergo medical examinations and then sign a one-year loan deal until July 2023.

