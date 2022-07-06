“Maybe it would be more…”; Ademir’s businessman exposes ‘guilty’ for refusing Palmeiras’ proposal

O palm trees he continues to be considered one of the biggest favorites in all the competitions he is disputing this season, whether it’s knockout or straight points, much as a result of the results he continues to conquer. The team led by Abel Ferreira is well integrated and is, increasingly, growing in the games, proving that it can again lift cups.

To further increase the odds, the board wasted no time and went to the market in search of new optionsthat could arrive and, right away, increase the quality, giving the Portuguese more options to overcome injuries, summons or suspensions, in addition to being able to change the tactical formation if necessary, aiming to surprise the opponents.

Despite being successful in some negotiations, Verdão also received a “no” recentlywhen trying to bring a striker to Palestra Itália: after shining for América-MG, Ademir received numerous proposals from Brazilian footballcases of Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Alviverde, for example, who wanted to have their football in 2022.

However, even with other even more interesting offers, ended up choosing to wear the colors of the Rooster and stay in Minas Gerais. According to the former goalkeeper and representative of the winger, Gomes, the choice was made because the athlete is already adapted to Minas Gerais footballmaking it easier for them to succeed and continue on the rise:

“We talked to Atlético, we understood that he had a plan, that staying in Minas would be important, because Atlético’s fans already knew him. Going to Palmeiras or Flamengo, maybe the adaptation would be more complicated. Staying in Minas would be a very big possibility“explained the businessman, confirming that this was the culprit/villain of refusing the people from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.