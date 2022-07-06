Megan Fox reveals that she asked her fiance if he was breastfed in childhood and explains: It says a lot about the psychological – 07/06/2022

06/07/2022 | 09:11





Has anyone ever asked you if you were breastfed as a child? Sounds like a strange question, doesn’t it? But not for Megan Fox. In an interview with E!, the actress revealed that she made a point of having this conversation with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. After all, according to her, the answer can say a lot about a person.

– I think I know everything about him. I’m very weird and my questions are always very complex,” Fox began. An example would be? I don’t think this will even make it into your show. But an example would be, were you breastfed during childhood?. It’s an important question because it says a lot about your psychology and your temperament.

Megan started dating Machine in June 2020 and in January 2022 they announced their engagement. The actress has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, ten-year-old Noah, eight-year-old Bodhi and six-year-old Journey.