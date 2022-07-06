Melou! Borja will not reinforce River Plate; see details

Borja during training at the Football Academy. (Cesar Greco)

Argentina’s economic crisis sealed a negative outcome in negotiations between striker Miguel Borja and River Plate. Earlier this week, the Central Bank of the country announced some measures, including the interruption of the sale of dollars at the official exchange rate. With that, the Argentine club was unable to make the payment of the athlete and the conversations cooled down and the striker will remain at Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia. according to OUR LECTURE the lack of guarantees for the translation was a major factor in the business not flowing.

The Central Bank’s measure created obstacles in the translation. According to the newspaper Clarín, River Plate has 195 million Argentine pesos in its account, which would be used to pay the first installment of Borja’s purchase. However, the value is based on the official dollar exchange rate of 126 Argentine pesos. Through the measure, River would have to use the Bolsa dollar to make the payment, which, at the moment, is 272 pesos. The amount to be paid by the Argentine team would jump to 408 million pesos, which made the deal difficult and stopped the conversations.

in contact with the OUR LECTURE, Palmeiras said that they were already aware of the facts and that they could not intervene in any sphere, since the negotiation is only between River Plate, the athlete and Júnior Barranquilla. Verdão would only be impacted with the amounts of 50% of the economic rights that the club still holds for the athlete.

Although the values ​​were not officially revealed, River Plate’s proposal was around 6.5 million dollars (R$ 34 million, at the current price), according to what was published by ‘Diário Olé’, from Argentina. Alviverde would be entitled to half the amount – R$ 17 million.

That is, with the sale of the Colombian to Argentine football, Palmeiras would recover almost 100% of the investment made in the purchase of Borja from Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, in 2017. At the time, under the command of Alexandre Mattos and Maurício Galiotte, Verdão disbursed 10.5 million dollars (R$ 34 million, at the price of the time) for 70% of the rights of the striker, with financial help from Crefisa chaired by Leila Pereira. It was the biggest signing in the club’s history.

Later, in 2020, the team was obliged by contract to acquire the remaining 30% of Borja’s rights, paying another 3 million dollars (R$ 16.2 million, at the time, with its own resources) to Atlético Nacional, making the expense total purchase of the athlete to about R$ 50 million.

Unable to meet the high expectations, the striker lost ground and entered into litigation with part of the crowd. At the beginning of 2020, Palmeiras agreed to send the Colombian on loan to Junior Barranquilla for a year and a half at no cost. When he returned, Borja was again on loan. Grêmio paid 1 million dollars (R$ 5.2 million) to count on him until the end of the season in which he ended up being relegated.

In January, O Verdão finally agreed to the definitive departure of Borja. Junior Barranquilla paid 3.5 million dollars (R$ 20 million) for 50% of the rights and repatriated the player, reducing the loss of the São Paulo club.

With the negotiation with River Plate not being consummated, the player will remain at Junior and Palmeiras will continue with 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. If the Argentines overcome the obstacles of the serious economic crisis that plagues the country, Verdão will receive about R$ 17 million for the sale of the striker.

