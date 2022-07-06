Minions | What is the chronology of the Despicable Me movies?

With the recent release of Minions 2: Origin of Gruthe movies of the saga My favorite evil and minions were searched again. But, when faced with so many titles, it’s normal to be confused without knowing the right order to watch them.

First of all, it is necessary to understand that My favorite evil and minionsalthough they have different names, they are part of the same saga (which has the villain Gru, the yellow monsters and the little girls Margo, Edith and Agnes).

The Minions and Despicable Me franchise won over the public (Image: Reproduction/Universal Pictures)

Another important point to pay attention to is that the release dates do not represent the correct order of the chronology. See an example: Minions 2: Origin of Gru was released in 2022, but tells a story before the facts portrayed in My favorite evil2010. It is, then, a prequel.

To help you, the Canaltech created a chronology of the plot for you to understand the order of the features, without missing any details.

Minions (2015)

This film is Gru’s first independent minion feature. It shows the little yellow monsters from the earliest times to the present day. In the film, the minions are depressed over the death of their former master, and after that fact, they decide to look for a new villain to serve.

So, Kevin, Stuart and Bob leave for a villains convention in New York, in the United States, and end up meeting Scarlet Overkill (voiced by Sandra Bullock in the original version and by Adriana Esteves in the Brazilian version). It’s worth remembering that the movie takes place several years before Gru’s birth, so the despicable minions’ favorite is not mentioned.

Minions 2: Rise of Gru (2022)

This feature was the last to premiere in theaters (so far), but in our chronology it will be in second place. It shows Gru as a child, in 1970, figuring out how to be evil and trying to join the group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, all of this, of course, with the help of his minions.

It turns out that the villain’s plans don’t work out and he ends up being rejected by the group. Hurt, Gru becomes the arch-enemy of the Vicious 6 and, alongside Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto, will live several adventures.

Despicable Me (2010)

Now, as an adult, Gru decides to go down in history as the greatest thief of all time. For that, he makes a plan to steal the Moon and he counts on the help of his faithful helpers: the minions.

It turns out that in the midst of so many evil plans, Gru ends up adopting three orphaned sisters to try to invade his arch-enemy’s fortress. They are: Agnes, Edith and Margo. What the villain didn’t expect, however, was that taking care of three little girls would be more difficult than he imagined, and that they would end up softening his heart.

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

After adopting the girls, Gru decides to radically change his life and dedicate himself only to girls, taking a break from his villainous career. Contrary to his evil past, he is recruited into the AVL (Anti-Villain League) to save the world alongside Agent Lucy (and her minions, of course). Together, they must find the criminal who stole a dangerous chemical formula, PX41.

Gru suspects that the thief may be El Macho, his old competitor. But the problems don’t stop there: his partner, Doctor Nefario, decided to leave him and Margo is living her first love.

Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Walking in the timeline, this feature takes place in the 1980s and tells the story of Balthazar Bratt, who was very successful in his TV series, playing the villain Evil Bratt.

When his career went into decline, Bratt became a vengeful person and planned for decades to make his triumphant return. Now, he’s back to terrorize everyone’s lives, and Gru, Lucy and the Minions are called to face him.

While facing this battle, Gru faces an identity crisis and discovers that he has a lost twin brother; the Dru.

beyond the chronology

the success of minions it’s from My favorite evil it’s so big that, in addition to the chronology features, there are other complementary films. Check it out below.

Despicable Me Presents: Minions Madness (2010)

This compilation of three mini-films shows the adventures of the little yellow monsters. In the first, three new minions go through the orientation process in Gru’s evil labs. In the second, the minions try to help Edith, Margo and Agnes do a home renovation, when they discover that a social worker is going to visit them.

The third mini movie, meanwhile, shows one of the minions finding a banana in a bag and hiding it before another wants to steal it.

Yellow is The New Black

Produced in 2018, this short is inspired by the series Orange Is The New Black and tells the adventure of two minions who try to escape from jail.

The Brazilian dub of the franchise

Those who want to see the franchise films can choose to see dubbed in the original (in English) or in Portuguese. Its options are good, but it’s no secret that Brazilian dubbings are internationally considered the best in the world, as they combine good voice actors with translations that try to look natural in the mouth of the animations.

In minions and My favorite evil it couldn’t be different. Gru e Dru is voiced by Leandro Hassum, who makes a very characteristic voice for the character, Lucy is with Maria Clara Gueiros and the villain El Macho is on account of Sidney Magal, who incorporates a gypsy/Spanish air to the character.