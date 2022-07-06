Monthly residential water consumption was lower in the 1st half of 2022 than last year Jornal da Manhã

As with any change of representative, disputes for leadership positions are now starting behind the scenes, and interested parties can receive a cold shower. There are rumors that the new superintendent could not move some positions.

Sexuality



Elisa disallowed the speech of the coordinator of the LGTB Policy regarding the intention to address sexuality in municipal schools. “Not here!” – said the Chief Executive, in other words, stating that, in addition to not being considered, the topic is not a matter for that coordinator.

Now go!



With the work order in hand, the construction company Saniotto installs a construction site to cover the multi-sport courts in Jardim Maracanã and Morumbi. An investment of R$ 1.1 million.

APAE Bazaar



Colleague Karla Borges announcing for the 8th, from 2pm to 6pm, APAE’s charity bazaar. It will be in the Todeschini space, which entrepreneur Frederico Machado is opening for social actions.

got worse



The mortality rate caused by Covid-19 in Uberaba reached 460.2 (per 100 thousand inhabitants) on July 2 (and was 459.6 on 06/25), significantly higher than that of Brazil (319.7) and Minas (293.7). Local calculations are by SUS activist Jurandir Ferreira.

Health plan



City Hall will even promote a new bid for the contracting of the health plan for servers, services provided a few years ago by UNIMED. Technical opinion indicates the impossibility of including the inactive in the same plan because it would make it more expensive to participate in the assets.

Changes



A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development moves the OAB by proposing changes that it considers necessary for various sectors of goods and services of the economy in Brazil. Some of them are real taboos for the Bar Association.

the suggestions



Among these suggestions are the end of registration with the OAB for the practice of law, removal of restrictions for the lawyer to exercise the activity in different states and even the realization of the Bar Exam by public authority and no longer by the OAB.

Training



Created in 1961 by the world’s largest economies, the Organization currently has the ten largest GDPs on the planet and considers Brazil (which is outside) a key partner. Being in the group can result in more foreign investments in the country.

summoned



Fausto Bawden, from Uberaba, head of the 32nd Civil Court of Belo Horizonte, was kept as a judge summoned to the Court of Justice, replacing a judge who is part of the Court’s board.

drone



After fulfilling search and seizure warrants at the addresses of one of the accused in the episode of the drone that poured liquid poison (still pending analysis) on supporters of Lula, the police arrested and arrested on Saturday the rancher Rodrigo Luiz Parreira.

another offense



The arrest has nothing to do with the drone, but with the acquisition of irregular weapons that the Federal Public Ministry in Uberlândia is investigating. The request for the arrest of the suspect was made by the MPF itself.

higher course



Bill that had its process interrupted a few months ago is back to be discussed in the Legislature this Wednesday. It provides for the organizational structure of the municipal administration. The proposal is from the Executive and imposes the requirement of higher education for the appointment of secretaries.

theater



On Fridays there is a play in Uberaba (Tô on duty). First and only humor show by the nurse, actor and comedian Diego Bessou. All categories of health professionals are portrayed in the show scheduled for 8 pm at Sesiminas.