More than half of government ministers Boris Johnson resign and open crisis in the United Kingdom

High-ranking members disbanded their positions after allegations of sexual abuse by former secretary Christopher Pincher came to light.
Faced with the crisis in the government of UK,, 14 of the 22 ministers of Boris Johnson resigned until this Wednesday, 6th. In all, 38 high-ranking members left the government after allegations of sexual abuse by former secretary Christopher Pincher come to light. Johnson was accused of knowing the former employee’s conduct even before appointing him. On Tuesday night, Health Minister Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak were the first to announce their resignations, just hours after Johnson apologized for the umpteenth time, admitting he had made a “mistake”. ” for nominating Pincher to a key parliamentary post. Subsequently, Secretary of State for Children and the Family, Will Quince, Secretary of State for Education, Robin Walker, and Secretary of State for Finance, John Glen, followed the government’s stampede, which totaled 5 layoffs between the 23 ministers. Deputy Secretary of State for Transport Laura Trott also resigned.
Even in the face of his weakening, Johnson said he intends to remain in office, despite the difficulties. In the weekly parliamentary question session, he gave a chaotic defense of his achievements since taking over as head of government and cited the problems he still wants to solve, such as the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. “The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when you’ve been given a colossal mandate, is to carry on and that’s what I’m going to do,” Johnson said. Opposition leader Keir Starmer accused him of putting on a “pathetic spectacle in the last act of his political career”.
Other members of the Executive, faithful to Johnson, defended the political balance of the conservative leader who, during an appearance in a commission formed by the presidents of the different parliamentary committees, ruled out calling early elections. “I really don’t think anyone in this country wants politicians to devote themselves to campaigning right now. And I believe we need to continue to serve our constituents and take care of the issues that matter to them,” he said. However, ifAccording to a poll conducted Wednesday by the Savanta ComRes cabinet, three out of five conservative voters believe Johnson is failing to regain public confidence. 72% think the prime minister should resign and most Brits consider him a “liar”.
Check out some of the waivers below:
- Sajid Javid – Secretary of Health
- Rishi Sunak – Chancellor
- Andrew Murrison – trade envoy to Morocco
- Bim Afolami – Conservative Vice President
- Jonathan Gullis – PPS to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
- Saqib Bhatti – PPS for Health Secretary Sajid Javid
- Nicola Richards – PPS to Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps
- Virginia Crosbie – PPS to Welsh Secretary Simon Hart
- Theo Clark – trade envoy to Kenya
- Alex Chalk – Attorney General
- Will Quince – Minister for Children and Families
- Laura Trott – PPS to Secretary of Transport Grant Shapps
- Robin Walker – Minister of Schools
- Felicity Buchan – PPS for Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
- John Glen – Minister of the Treasury
- Victoria Atkins – Minister of Justice
- Jo Churchill – Defra Minister
- Stuart Andrew – Minister of Housing
- Selaine Saxby – PPS for the Treasure
- Claire Coutinho – PPS for the Treasury
- David Johnston – PPS to the Secretary of Education
- Kemi Badenoch – Minister of Leveling
- Alex Burghart – Minister of Learning and Skills
- Julia Lopez – Minister of Media and Digital Infrastructure
- Neil O’Brien – Minister Leveling Up
- Lee Rowley – Minister of Business and Industry
- Mims Davies – Minister of Labor
- Duncan Baker – PPS for the Leveling Department
- Craig Williams – PPS to the Chancellor
- Mark Logan – PPS for Northern Ireland Minister
- Rachel Maclean – Minister of Safeguards
- Mike Freer – Minister of Exports and Equalities
- James Sunderland – PPS for Department of Environment, Food and Rural AffairsMark Fletcher – PPS for BEIS Secretary
- Sara Britcliffe – PPS for Secretary of Education
- Peter Gibson – PPS for the Department of International Trade
- Ruth Edwards – PPS for the Scotland office
- David Duguid – Commercial Envoy to Angola and Zambia
*With information from AFP