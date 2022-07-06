Moses Igram called up to replace Lupita Nyong’o

Apparently, the actress Moses Igrampopularly known for developing its role in Obi-Wan Kenobiwill take the place of Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), who ended up stepping away in mid-May from production Lady In The Lakeproduced by Apple TV+.

The narrative is inspired by the eponymous book by Laura Lippman, in addition to Igram, we have the confirmed participation of Natalie Portman, from Thor, who, according to Deadline, will be responsible for starring in the work.

As far as is known, the plot revolves around Baltimore in the mid-60s. Moment in which a murder happens, but the police are unable to solve the case.

Faced with this, the owner of the house, Maddie (Portman) will remember her skills developed in her time as an investigative reporter and will go in search of answers. But that will result in a conflict with Cleo (Igram), a woman willing to do anything to juggle work, kids and a progressive schedule in Baltimore.

The cast will also include Y’Lan Noel (‘Insecure’), Mikey Madison (‘Better Things’) and Brett Gelman (‘Stranger Things’). The story is known to have been created and directed by Alma Har’el, who will executive produce alongside Portman who will also take on the title.

Among the works of Apple TV+ we can find series like Roar, with Nicole Kidman; The Last Thing He Told Me, with Julia Roberts; Lessons in Chemistry, with Brie Larson, among others.

