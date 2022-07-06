“Most intense months of my life”

The forward arrived at the beginning of the season as a strong reinforcement and did not establish himself as the fans expected.

Despite the inconsistent results in recent weeks, Flamengo returned to find the path of victories and, with that, scored a sequence of three straight matches with positive results: in the Brazilian Championship, they beat América-MG 3-0 at Maracanã and Santos by 2 to 1 in Vila Belmiro, while in Libertadores he was victorious from Colombia by 1 to 0 when he faced Tolima.

However, the complicated moments are still fresh in the memory of some. This is the case of Marinho, who commented on the last troubled months of the club, coincidentally his first wearing the red-black shirt. In an interview with the newspaper Lance!, the ex-Santos striker categorized his time in Gávea so far as the most intense six months of his life.

“These first six months at Flamengo were, without a doubt, the most intense of my life. I learned a lot since arriving. I never stopped being ready, but everything has its time. I have to thank Dorival Jr for the trust he has been giving me. This has been fundamental for my evolution”, said the player, who has gained more space recently under the new coach.

“Playing for Flamengo naturally motivates, but, of course, decisive games like these affect any athlete. I tend to grow up in these games. I’ve always been very participative on the field and this characteristic helps in matches like these. We will have a lot of decisions ahead in the coming days and everyone needs to be prepared,” he commented. Marinho has 12 matches and three titles adding Brasileirão and Libertadores with Flamengo.