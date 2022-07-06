Mr Libertadores: Felipão classifies Athletico, reaches the quarterfinals for the eighth time and maintains 100% | athletico-pr

Athletico’s qualification to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores maintained the coach’s good record Luiz Felipe Scolari in the competition. It is the eighth time in eight disputes that the coach has reached at least this stage of the Cup.

Felipão’s trajectory in Libertadores began in 1995, being champion for Grêmio. A year later, he was a semifinalist with Tricolor gaucho. Then it was time to make history with Palmeiras: champion in 1999 and runner-up in 2000.

In 2001, the coach stopped in the quarterfinals with Cruzeiro. Back at Palmeiras, he was a semifinalist in 2018 and reached the quarterfinals in 2019.

In the current edition, Felipão took over Athletico in the final stretch of the group stage, with Hurricane lantern in the bracket, with four points. The team won the two remaining games – Libertad 2-0 and Caracas 5-1, both at Arena da Baixada – and qualified second in group B.

In the round of 16, Hurricane met Libertad and advanced in a sweaty way: a 2-1 victory in Baixada and a 1-1 draw in Paraguay, with Rômulo’s goal at the end.

1 of 1 Felipão vibrates with Athletico classification in Paraguay — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Felipão vibrates with the classification of Athletico in Paraguay — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

See Felipão’s history in Libertadores:

1995 – champion with Gremio

– champion with Gremio 1996 – semifinal with Gremio

– semifinal with Gremio 1999 – champion with Palmeiras

– champion with Palmeiras 2000 – final with Palmeiras

– final with Palmeiras 2001 – quarter-finals with Cruzeiro

– quarter-finals with Cruzeiro 2018 – semifinal with Palmeiras

– semifinal with Palmeiras 2019 – quarterfinals with Palmeiras

– quarterfinals with Palmeiras 2022 – quarterfinals with Athletico

The classification also broke a fast at Athletico, which had not advanced to the quarterfinals for 17 years. The last time had been in 2005, when he was runner-up.

With Felipão, Athletico faces whoever advances from Fortaleza and Estudiantes. The teams drew 1-1 at Castelão. The return is on Thursday, at 21:30, in Buenos Aires. The quarter finals are scheduled from August 2nd to 4th (outward) and August 9th to 11th (return).

The team with the best campaign decides at home.

