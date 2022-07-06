Ms Marvel: Episode 5 in the Marvel Series Formula

The series Ms Marvel premiered today (6) its 5th episode, the penultimate, on Disney Plus, which kept the formula of the last Marvel series close to the end, with Kamala discovering secrets.

In the episode, we got flashbacks to Kamala’s family’s past, and the revelation that she “saved” her grandmother, and found her great-grandfather.

As usual, the penultimate episode is a return to the past. Ever since WandaVision, Loki, and Moon Knight, the penultimate chapter is always a little sloppy.

The partition story is important to the Indian people, but it got a little tangled up in the plot. The story told here, had already been told in the series itself, in episode 2. Back to show the story again, it is told very slowly, and in an episode that should leave everyone wanting to watch the last episode, which did not happen.

It is interesting, for those who don’t know, to know the history of India, and when England ruled for over 200 years. A highlight is important, but, as shown, it left something to be desired.

The portal opening at the end of the episode was arguably the episode’s weakest point. Even though the message of her passing on her powers to her son is interesting, but that’s about it. The visual effects, especially the one with the skull, are tear-jerking.

The same power acquired by the son, is equal to that of Kamala, which forces a lot in the details, which he didn’t need.

In terms of Kamala/Kamala’s mother, it’s better not to enter, because, out of nowhere, there’s a huge leap of acceptance, which was not developed on screen.

Overall, the episode disappointed, but at least it was quick, about 30 minutes uncredited, which gave a feeling of an accelerometer on, to end the series on the 6th next week.

The cast includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel; Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan; Rish Shah as Kamran; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and others.

In addition, the series prepares a future in the Marvel Universe, with the union between Kamala and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023’s The Marvels.

Finally, watch episode 5 of the Ms Marvel series now on Disney Plus.