Ms Marvel: Episode 5 Now Available on Disney Plus

Episode 5 of the series has just arrived on Disney Plus Ms Marvelwith Kamala in mysterious places.

In the previous episode, we learned more about the Red Daggers and all the construction of the Underground plan.

We still stopped at the train station, so mentioned in the episode. In it, Kamala lost and bewildered by the situation that she had just been through, and will then show a good hook for today’s episode (6).

Episode 5 shows all the events in this other world, which among the strongest theories, says it is in the past.

The plot follows an inclusive story about coming of age and the challenges that bring great powers to Kamala Khan.

Watch the promo for the episode below:

The cast includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel; Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan; Rish Shah as Kamran; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and others.

In addition, the series prepares a future in the Marvel Universe, with the union between Kamala and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023’s The Marvels.

Finally, watch episode 5 of the Ms Marvel series now on Disney Plus.