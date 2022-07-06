Murder puts friendship in jeopardy in trailer; watch

A mysterious murder threatens the friendship of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in the new trailer of Amsterdamfeature film David O. Russell. The preview was released this Wednesday (6) by 20th Century Studios. Watch above.

“We made a pact and swore to protect each other no matter what.”says Burt, Bale’s character about the trio’s protagonists.

Described as “a fascinating and richly intrinsic tale that brilliantly interweaves historical fact with fiction”, the detective story follows the three close friends suspected of murder. A new poster was also released, revealing the entire cast:

The film also has a cast made up of Anya Taylor-Joy, Kevin Hart, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers.

Amsterdam arrives in foreign cinemas in November 4, 2022.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.