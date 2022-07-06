Mysterious, Selena Gomez posts video in recording studio

TikTok serving treats! This Wednesday morning (6), Selena Gomez shared a short video with no audio in which she appears in front of a microphone and with the lights low. Of course, she’s in a recording studio.

Our curiosity was high, of course Hahaha Wait and see, anything is possible!

Selena Gomez back in the studio recording new music. pic.twitter.com/fx0p29P7vD — Selena Gomez News (@Daily_Sel_Gomez) July 6, 2022

Gomez’s most recent studio work is the EP “Mi Revelación”, which was nominated for a Latin Grammy. The project focuses on songs in Spanish.

In May of the same year, Gomez gave an interview to Deadline to promote the new season of “Only Murders in the Building”. At the time, she confirmed that she was working on her next studio album.

“I’m in Los Angeles working on my record right now,” he said. The artist also commented on the possibility of going on tour, something that is not in her sights although it is perfectly possible. “I’m 1000% open to touring, but I obviously have obligations and things I want to do. It’s not at the top of my priority list.”

In recent years, in addition to audiovisual, Selena has dedicated herself to side projects such as the development of a makeup line and the presentation of a cooking series on HBO Max, called “Selena + Chef”.