Nadal beats Fritz in 4h to go to Wimbledon semi | sneakers

Rafael Nadal secured a spot in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals with an epic victory over American Taylor Fritz. A comeback for 3 sets to 2, partials of 3/6, 7/5, 3/6, 7/5 and 7/6 in 4:20 of confrontation in the center court of the All England Club.

The duel had all the elements of a historic match. Rafa left behind, looked for a tie, got medical attention before the third set, saw his opponent open up again and looked for the comeback, achieved in the match tiebreak of the fifth set.

– I really like to play a match like this in front of this audience. We have to congratulate Taylor, who made a great game. It was a tough match. I’m happy to be in the semifinals – said the Spaniard.

“Looking back, it was hard for me to say in 2008 that in 2022 I would still be here playing.”

Nadal now rests until Friday (12) when he returns to the court for the semifinal of the British Major against Australian Nick Kyrgios who, also on Wednesday, beat Chilean Christian Garín by 3 sets to 0, partial 6/4, 6/ 3 and 7/6 in 2h13.

Facing a great server, Nadal started the game as it needed to be. If he took advantage of the opponent still warming up, he broke the service in the first game to open 2/0 in the sequence. The American’s answer came in the sixth game.

Fritz dominated the points and made it 40 x 0, but Rafael saved the three break points. In the tie, Nadal missed a ball on the counterfoot, gave up the fourth and there was no escape. Returned break and first set tied in center court.

Rafael Nadal tried the answer in the sequence and had the chance to break, saved by Fritz with two excellent serves. Then it was the American’s turn, who won two break points and turned the first stage thanks to a double fault from the Spaniard. With two aces and no points conceded, he closed the set at 6/3.

1st set – Taylor Fritz breaks Nadal’s serve for the second time in a row

As in the first stage, Touro Miúra started at a strong pace in the second, winning the first three games to establish a good advantage right away over Taylor. The movie repeated itself. The American returned the break and tied the game at 3/3.

This time, the men’s tennis grand slam record holder didn’t break the bank. He took advantage of the services and was surgical when he had the opportunity to close the set. Serving at a 6/5 disadvantage, Fritz missed a ball and conceded a break point and that was all Nadal needed to tie the game.

2nd set – Rafael Nadal wins the partial and draws 1-1

The turn for the third set had the participation of the doctors. Rafael Nadal needed treatment due to abdominal pain, while Taylor Fritz re-bandaged his thigh. The Spaniard continued to struggle to serve and saw the American open up early in the stage.

Unable to find answers and seeming to feel the physical problem, Rafa still lost another serve game in the final stretch, seeing Taylor close the third set at 6/3 and return to the advantage in the match.

3rd set – Fritz breaks Nadal’s serve and opens 2-1 in the game

Tie and upset in match tiebreak

The fourth set started with suffering for the servers. Nadal opened by breaking Fritz, took it back soon after, but responded with another break after a perfect slice that was too low and made it difficult for the American to return, who threw it out.

Rafael was heading to tie the game when Fritz got a break, saved the break in the sequence and turned the set to 5/4. With the tie, Rafael Nadal returned to the front again, managing to conquer the opponent’s service and had the chance to serve for the tie, fully exploited. All equal and decision in the fifth set.

4th set – Nadal breaks Taylor Fritz’s serve! 6 to 5 for Spanish!

The decisive stage started nervously, with the servers doing a good job and the equality maintained, until Fritz faltered and gave two break points to Nadal in the seventh game. The American even saved these two, but in the tie there were two more opportunities and the Spaniard took advantage of the second of them to open 4/3.

Taylor Fritz didn’t let the game turn. If he held firm in backcourt exchanges, he took advantage of E’s mistakes to immediately tie the set. Such a balanced match couldn’t end any other way: match tiebreak in the fifth set.