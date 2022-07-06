New Xiaomi Book Pro are announced with OLED screens and 12th generation Intel chips

Xiaomi announced the new premium Xiaomi Book Pro notebooks during an event held on Monday (4). With 14 and 16 inch options, the machines stand out for their high resolution OLED screens, super thin design and the use of 12th generation Intel processors.

The new Xiaomi Book Pro can be found with a choice of 12th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 chips with Intel Evo certification, common among ultrabooks. On the graphics side, consumers will find models with dedicated GPUs up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 with Ray Tracing, DLSS and 4GB of VRAM.

Regarding the memory configuration, the notebooks come with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of SSD storage in PCIe 4.0 format. According to the manufacturer, the models still have a thin body (14.9 mm) made of aviation aluminum alloy.

The E4 OLED screen is one of the attractions of the Xiaomi Book Pro (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

high resolution screens

Another highlight of the Xiaomi Book Pro is the OLED E4 screens produced by Samsung with 3D LUTs color calibration technology. Furthermore, the touchscreen panels cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and support Dolby Vision.

Both notebooks offer 10-bit color depth and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. However, the 16-inch Xiaomi Book Pro has a 4K resolution screen (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) and the 14-inch model uses a 2.8 K resolution display (2,880 x 1,800 pixels).

More features of Xiaomi Book Pro

Both Xiaomi Book Pro variants have a 720p webcam to capture images during calls. In addition, the notebooks have a P2 input for headphones/microphones and two 2W speakers with DTS audio support.

With a simple look, the computers feature fully backlit, low-profile (1.3 mm) keyboards. Xiaomi has also added a new AG glass touchpad and 30º larger area than previous generations.

In terms of connections, the machines have Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. For greater protection, both models also have a fingerprint sensor. integrated into the power button.

Regarding the battery, the two notebooks have autonomy of up to 10 to 12 hours away from the socket. They also support 100W fast charging via USB-C port with GaN adapter, which guarantees 50% charge in just 35 minutes.

New Xiaomi Book Pro are only 14.9 mm thick (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

price and availability

Both Xiaomi Book Pro 14 and Xiaomi Book Pro 16 will be released on July 8, next Friday, in China. Check the settings and prices below in local currency with direct conversion to real (without the addition of any taxes).

Xiaomi Book Pro 14

Intel i5 CPU: 5,899 yuan (~BRL 4,685);

Intel i5 CPU + MX550 GPU: 6,499 Yuan (~R$ 5,162);

Intel i7 CPU + RTX 2050 GPU: 7,999 Yuan (~R$6,353).

Xiaomi Book Pro 16

Intel i5 CPU: 6,499 Yuan (~BRL 5,162);

Intel i7 CPU + RTX 2050 GPU: 8,499 (~R$ 6,750)

So far, there is no forecast of the launch of notebooks in the global market.

Source: GSM Arena, FoneArena