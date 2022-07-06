Next Apple Watch should measure temperature to identify fever | smartwatches

The next generation of Apple Watch should gain a health function that can be decisive for many users. The 2022 model would come with a temperature sensor to tell if a person has a fever, according to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, who specializes in leaks about Apple.

Today, Apple’s smartwatch already has features aimed at health and well-being, such as oximeter and electrocardiogram. The expectation is that the presence of the supposed new body sensor will help users to identify symptoms of some diseases, including Covid-19.

Few smart watches have a thermometer capable of detecting body temperature. According to speculation, the Apple Watch 8 should not even display the exact body temperature, as some models already do. Instead, the sensor will be used to notify whether the user has a fever or not, in addition to possibly recommend that you seek medical help.

The novelty would be being tested by Apple and its presence in the next generation would depend on the success of the experiments. This means that the Cupertino giant may give up on the idea if the sensor has low accuracy.

Gurman has reservations about the possible new feature. According to the journalist, the body temperature sensor should not be available on the SE version of Apple Watch, which should also be announced this year. The feature would be exclusive to the conventional 8 series and a robust edition of the Apple Watch that would be being developed for practitioners of extreme sports.

As usual, Apple has not confirmed any of the rumors raised. The new generation of the company’s smart watch should be released in September, along with the iPhone 14. Incidentally, the next generation of the smartphone is expected to be the most expensive ever.