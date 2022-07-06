Nicole Kidman Shocks With Bizarre Mask Covering Her Eyes In Fashion Show Appearance – Monet

+



Actress Nicole Kidman in Paris, France (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Nicole Kidman adopted a shocking look on her way to a Paris Fashion Week 2022 show. The 55-year-old celebrity wore glasses with a mask-like look during the event held on the night of the Parisian capital.

In addition to the unusual glasses, Kidman attended the event wearing a black shirt, jeans and a bag.

Winner of the Oscar for best actress in 2003, for her performance in ‘The Hours’ (2002), Kidman went to the show in Paris alone. The records show the artist without the company of her husband, musician Keith Urban, and their two daughters, Sunday (13 years old) and Faith (11 years old).

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Faith (Photo: Getty Images)

Kidman’s look resulted in comparisons with the look adopted by socialite Kim Kardashian on a tour of New York in November 2021. The most famous of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wore the same sunglasses as Kidman’s Balenciaga brand.

The socialite Kim Kardashian on a tour of New York, in November 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Kidman is confirmed to be in the cast of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. The film is scheduled to premiere in March 2023 and will bring the actress back to the role of Queen Atlanna, mother of the superhero played by Jason Momoa.