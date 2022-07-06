No, Instagram will not show who sniffed your profile







Instagram won't tell anyone who looks at someone else's profile

On Thursday, the 30th, a tweet became popular stating that Instagram intends to bring a “hard finger” feature, which allows profile owners to see who has visited their pages. Of course, a lot of people were worried about being caught snooping into other people’s lives. But, calm down: To the relief of many people, this feature doesn’t exist – and it’s not even being tested.

Instagram confirmed the information to Estadão in a note: “We inform you that the rumors of Instagram showing people who visited the profile in the ‘Activity’ tab are not true.”

Curious people also say they test third-party applications that offer the feature, but it’s a trap. In addition to Instagram actively trying to block these features, apps of this type make dubious use of user data and can even monitor activities taking place on the phone.

Thus, the only way to be caught on someone else’s profile is to click on Stories by accident – the feature indicates who viewed the material, but does not expose profile visits. For those who are concerned about unwanted visits, experts recommend making the profile private. That way, only those who are among the followers will have the chance to see someone else’s feed.