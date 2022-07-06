Nubank launches campaign in partnership with singer Emicida

One of today’s biggest artists is the action star, which also includes videos with real customer stories.

Nubank, one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, launches its new brand campaign with national reach. With the signature “The future happens one step at a time. Believe it”, Nubank continues the concept started in 2021 about choices for the future and has a strong name to star in the action: the artist Emicida is the protagonist of the first play and lends the hit “Levanta e Anda” as a soundtrack sound.

Emicida stars in new Nubank campaign

The partnership between the musician, entrepreneur, writer and presenter and Nubank was announced in August last year. “It is an honor to be able to count on Emicida, who is the greatest storyteller in Brazil, to star in the campaign”, explains Nubank CMO, Arturo Nuñez.

In the video, which can be watched at this link, Emicida reports important moments in his career and how believing in his future brought him here, still far from any finish line. He also refers to people who were fundamental in his trajectory, such as his brother and businessman, Evandro Fióti, who is CEO of Laboratório Fantasma and also participates in the campaign video.

The production contains hidden surprises, the so-called easter eggs, about the trajectory of Emicida that reinforce how small details of the present are an important part of the future. And on social media, people will be able to exchange ideas about the meanings of hidden details.

“The campaign is another step to show our power as a brand, which goes far beyond just a financial services company. We want, more and more, to empower people, being part of their daily lives and lifestyle in their most different plans and needs, with our growing portfolio of products”, completes Nuñez.

Real stories

In addition to the film with Emicida, the campaign launches five other videos inspired by real stories, reported by the millions of Nubank customers who talk about the brand on social networks and which will be narrated by the artist. These narratives were identified through careful work of active listening to the brand’s social networks and reinforce how the achievements of the present have an enormous weight in building the future.

“If in the last campaign we sought to inspire by talking about choices and plans for the future, now we want to connect with millions of people about celebrating life’s small and big victories and believing in people’s potential”, says Arturo.

Whether paying a bill or realizing the dream of opening your own business, the campaign encourages the celebration of each moment and believing in the future that is built in the now, with Nubank participating in these important moments, impacting the lives of millions of people.

The pieces, developed by the agency Wieden+Kennedy and Nubank, will have national reach on social networks and digital media and will also be broadcast on TV in prime time. You can also check out the entire campaign on Nubank’s YouTube channel.

