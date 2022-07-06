Official list of 5G-compatible cell phones released

List of models approved by Anatel brings smartphones from various brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and more.

the arrival of 5G in Brazil takes place this Wednesday, 6th, with Brasilia the first city chosen to receive the new technology. The implementation will be the gateway to the connection of cell phones through the fifth generation mobile internet. And the list of compatible devices has already been released by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel)

Recently, the agency released a list of smartphones that will support 5G in the country. The models have already been approved and are authorized for use in the national territory. In this sense, the agency reinforces that, before buying a new cell phone, the person must check the list of models and verify that they have the approval seal.

List of cell phones compatible with 5G technology that have been approved by Anatel

See below which devices approved by Anatel will receive 5G soon: