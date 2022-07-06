Official list of 5G-compatible cell phones released

List of models approved by Anatel brings smartphones from various brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and more.
the arrival of 5G in Brazil takes place this Wednesday, 6th, with Brasilia the first city chosen to receive the new technology. The implementation will be the gateway to the connection of cell phones through the fifth generation mobile internet. And the list of compatible devices has already been released by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel)
Recently, the agency released a list of smartphones that will support 5G in the country. The models have already been approved and are authorized for use in the national territory. In this sense, the agency reinforces that, before buying a new cell phone, the person must check the list of models and verify that they have the approval seal.
List of cell phones compatible with 5G technology that have been approved by Anatel
See below which devices approved by Anatel will receive 5G soon:
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30
- Mi 10T Pro
- Mi 10T
- Mi 11
- Mi 12 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 12
- little F3
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme GT Master
- Realme 9 Pro+
It is important to remember that the forecast is that 5G will arrive in all Brazilian capitals until the September 29th. The second stage of mobile internet implementation is expected to start in the cities of Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo.