On Kiss Day, check out 5 movie makeout scenes to remember on streaming – 06/07/2022 – Streaming

Kissing Day is celebrated on two different dates – it can be on April 13th or this Wednesday, July 6th. The fact is that, in addition to kissing around, another good way to celebrate is in movies and streaming. Even more so if you don’t have a mouth around.

On screens, the kiss can appear in a more discreet or intense way, between humans or Disney animals, in happy moments or goodbye. Some classic scenes, such as “Titanic”, for example, precede moments of tragedy. Others, like “The Diary of a Passion”, symbolize reunions.

Remember, on this Kiss Day, five scenes that went down in cinema history and how to see them on streaming.

The Lady and the Tramp

The classic Disney animated film produced the scene that is used as a reference in kissing scenes to this day. In the plot, a female cocker spaniel who lives in a middle-class house meets a mutt and lives, alongside her, several adventures – including that romantic dinner with spaghetti that they share until their noses touch.



USA, 1955. Directed by: Wilfred Jackson, Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske. Starring: Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee. Free. on Disney+

Diary of a passion

Almost mandatory in the curriculum of teenagers in the 2000s, the film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and based on a book by Nicholas Sparks didn’t take off at the box office or critics, but it gained status as a darling romance over the years. The story follows the relationship of a 1940s couple who are separated because the rich girl’s parents do not approve of her involvement with a worker. Years and a war later, they meet again for a kiss under the heavy rain.



USA, 2004. Directed by: Nick Cassavetes. Starring: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner. 14 years. On HBO Max and Hi Play

Spider man

The first feature in the trilogy that became famous for bringing the Marvel hero to life, previously limited to comics, features young photographer Peter Parker, who gains superpowers after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. Between the battles against villains and the famous advice “with great power comes great responsibility”, one of the audience’s favorite moments is still the famous scene in the rain in which the young lady Mary Jane lowers a part of the hero’s mask – hanging upside down. through his web—to kiss him after being saved.



USA, 2002. Direction: Sam Raimi. Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe. 12 years. On Netflix, HBO Max, Globoplay, Starzplay, Claro Video and Now

The Brokeback Mountain Secret

The film, which won the Oscars for best director, best adapted screenplay and best soundtrack in 2006, follows a love affair between two cowboys from the western United States. They fall in love on Brokeback Mountain in 1963 while working as shepherds, and go about their lives hiding their women’s history — until one of them witnesses the memorable reunion kiss that includes the film on this list.



USA, 2005. Direction: Ang Lee. Starring: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams. 14 years. On Netflix, Star+ and Oi Play

Titanic

One of the most classic love stories in cinema deserved, of course, one of the most striking kisses ever seen on the big screen. In the film based on a real tragedy — that of the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 — a woman, aged 101, narrates her life and romance with a man she met on board. The scene of the two kissing, with their arms open to the sound of “My Heart Will Go On”, by Céline Dion, is one of the most stuck in the memory of those who watched this success.



USA, 1997. Directed by: James Cameron. Starring: Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kathy Bates. 14 years. On Star+