Optimistic, Botafogo has an agreement with Olympique de Marseille for Luis Henrique; part of the player’s staff ‘forces’ going to Flamengo

Luis Henrique’s future continues to be talked about. According to “Lance!”, there is a disagreement between the attacker’s managers about the best way forward: return to Botafogowhere he emerged into the professional football scene, or to take a trip to rival Flamengo.

According to the report, part of the team that manages the striker’s career continues to try to work to reverse the situation that seems to lead to a return to Botafogo, which has already been settled with Olympique de Marseille. The mood in General Severiano is one of optimism.

These agents still try to talk to the French club to convince them that the best thing would be to have the striker in Flamengo. On the other hand, one of the agents considers that the agreement with Botafogo would be the most correct.

The alvinegra board did not like the news that were broadcast about the player’s preference for Flamengo. Luis Henrique himself would not have known about it, to the point of never having communicated to Botafogo that he had the option to play for the rival.

Botafogo has agreed with Olympique de Marseille for a one-year loan with a purchase obligation of €8 million (R$44.3 million) if the club wins a spot in Libertadores. The value exceeds what Alvinegro himself received when he sold Luis Henrique to the French club in 2020.

Nantes remains in the race

Also according to “Lance!”, Nantes offered Olympique de Marseille a proposal of € 6 million (R$ 33.3 million) to have Luis Henrique permanently in this window. If Nantes match the €8 million proposed by Botafogo, OM will accept the French team’s proposal. Torino, from Italy, also made an offer.