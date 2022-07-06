Pain Hustlers | Chris Evans joins Emily Blunt in new Netflix movie

(Images: Getty Images)

According to Variety, Chris Evans joined Emily Blunt in the cast of “Pain Hustlers“, new Netflix movie. The project was one of the most disputed in the Cannes market, being acquired by the streaming giant for around US$ 50 million.

The plot follows Liza Drake (Blunt), who, despite having dropped out of school, dreams of a better life for her and her daughter. She lands a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up in Florida, and her charm and drive elevate the company to success, which soon finds her at the epicenter of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences. In terms of tone, the film has been described as a mixture of “Cheating” with “The big bet“, dealing with the decay of the so-called “American dream”.

Evans is one of the leading actors in Hollywood today, having made his mark in pop culture for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU. He also starred in “Between Knives and Secrets“, by Rian Johnson, and will be in “the hidden agent“, by the Russo brothers for Netflix. Blunt is also a renowned artist, having recently starred in the films in the franchise “a silent place” and the remake of “Mary Poppins“.

The film was disputed in the market because, in addition to the cast, it was directed by David Yates, who directed most of the films in the franchise “Harry Potter” and now, “fantastic beasts“.

There is still no date set for the start of production on “Pain Hustlers”.