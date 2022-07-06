Palm trees or Cerro? Turco considers Atlético-MG favorite in the quarterfinals of Libertadores | athletic-mg

Antonio Mohamed considers Atlético-MG the favorite in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, whether against Palmeiras or Cerro Porteño. he explains. According to the coach, Galo will always have favoritism for the simple reason that he wants to be champion, driven by that dream.

Atlético eliminated Emelec in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw in Ecuador and a 1-0 victory at Mineirão.

– Whoever we are, playing at home, we are always favorites. Then we’ll see how it goes and who we’re going to play against. If it’s against Palmeiras, we’ll have to play as visitors (decisive game).

“But we consider ourselves favorites always. We have the dream of winning the Libertadores, so we consider ourselves favorites.”

El Turco projects a fuller Atletico in the quarterfinals, in case casualties don’t happen. Until then, players like Keno and Jair will leave the medical department. In addition, the reinforcements Jemerson (defender), Alan Kardec and Pedrinho (attackers) are regularized. The striker Pavón is suspended in Libertadores and tries to reverse the punishment.

– We want to compete with a winning team. You have to show a lot of quality to earn your spot. And, surely, playing well, he will have minutes in the team.

In addition to Libertadores, Atlético disputes the Copa do Brasil (it is in the round of 16 and faces Flamengo – it won the first leg by 2-1) and the Brasileirão (it occupies the third position, two points behind the leader Palmeiras).

– I trust this group of players a lot, we are going to be very competitive. Both in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, as well as in the Copa do Brasil and in the Brasileirão. We will be competing to the last resort – highlights Mohamed.

