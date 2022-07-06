Paramount Announces Dungeons & Dragons Movie Panel at SDCC 2022

THE Paramount Pictures confirmed that it will take the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels to Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con 2022. According to colliderthe studio will take part of the cast, which includes names like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Pageand will reveal “exciting developments”. It is speculated that Paramount may reveal the first trailer for the feature, but nothing has been confirmed.

Dungeons & Dragons is a successful tabletop RPG that has already been adapted for games, for TV, and once for the movies, with the actor Jeremy Irons.

With script and direction by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleyin the night of the gameo, the film hits American theaters on March 3, 2023. The release date in Brazil has not yet been confirmed.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.