Peaky Blinders: Actor says he was not happy with some of Thomas Shelby’s attitudes during the series

Thomas Shelby is known for being a cold and intelligent man, who goes to great lengths to get what he wants in “Peaky Blinders”. That left the actor Cillian Murphy worried, since he didn’t agree with some of the gangster’s attitudes.

During an interview with EW, Murphy said that the character’s violence has always had consequences for his family.

“There were times when I would talk to Steve and say, ‘Does he really have to do this?’ I struggle with violence sometimes, but there are always consequences for violence in Peaky, it’s not like superheroes. If someone gets hurt, they get hurt. There are consequences. But I fight it. But he is a contradictory character, complex, difficult to interpret. You have to let go of your own moral compass and move on.”, said the actor.

Tommy took actions that brought problems to the people close to him. This made Cillian uncomfortable, but as it was a detail of the character’s personality, the star simply did his job.

