Peaky Blinders: Polly Gray’s widower reveals one of the last requests made by the actress

the death of the actress Helen McCrory caused the producers of “Peaky Blinders” to change the script at the last minute. The star died after fighting cancer earning a beautiful tribute in one of the episodes of season 6.

Photo – Reproduction/Instagram/@peakyblindersofficial

According to information released by The Mail, Damian Lewis, Helen’s ex-husband, would be living a new romance about 14 months after the star’s death.

“After all he’s been through, it’s beautiful to think he’s found someone new. They looked very happy together.”, an undisclosed source told the paper.

At the time of the incident, Damian spoke about the loss and stated that his companion was an admirable person. He also revealed one of the last requests made by the star, already quite weakened due to illness.

“Just a few weeks ago she told us from her bed: ‘I want daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you all must love again, love is not possessive, but you know Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without kiss someone.’“, revealed Lewis.

