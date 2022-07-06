PEC das Bondades may include Uber vouchers

Rapporteur of the PEC das Bondades in the Chamber wants to include application drivers in new aid

The rapporteur of the PEC das Bondades in the Chamber, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), wants to make at least two changes in the text of the proposal. Their goal is to eliminate devices that determine the state of emergency and include app drivers as beneficiaries of new aid. Both measures should be discussed in meetings of leaders.

“In relation to the state of emergency, I argue that the Spending Ceiling Law itself already authorizes the increase in expenses in cases of financial crisis or calamity – exactly what we have experienced in Brazil since the pandemic and with the War in Ukraine,” he said. the rapporteur in a press release.

“Finally, it is important to emphasize that these are suggestions. Any changes will occur within a consensus and, later, will be submitted to the Special Commission as provided for in the House’s rules of procedure”, added the deputy, in a note.

PEC of Goodness

Approved in two rounds by the Senate last week, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) increases existing benefits, such as Emergency Aid and Gas Aid. In addition, it creates new aids that will include autonomous transporters and taxi drivers, as well as resources for the food program.

Uber voucher

However, the rapporteur is now working to include in the PEC das Bondades an aid intended for drivers of applications such as Uber and 99, which were not included in the text sent by the senators.

Forte believes that there is fiscal space for the concession, as the economy would have made available up to 50 billion reais from the PEC, which currently has an expected impact of around R$40 billion.

The proposal’s rapporteur in the Chamber is studying legal alternatives so that there is no need to declare a state of emergency.

Thus, as the measure will be attached to the Biofuels PEC, the intention is to vote on a common text as early as this Wednesday (6th), in a special committee, and next week in plenary.

