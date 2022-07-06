Piquet says he has no problem calling Hamilton a ‘nigger’: ‘This is all bullshit’ – Sports

Nelson Piquet spoke again about the racist comments and homophobes that made about Lewis Hamilton. Unlike the first time, when he apologized for the terms used to refer to the British driver, now the Brazilian says he has no problem calling the seven-time Formula 1 champion “neguinho”. The 69-year-old former pilot also said he uses the word with his “white friends” and doesn’t mind criticism.

“This is all bullshit, I’m not racist. There’s nothing, nothing I said wrong. What I used is a very soft word, we even use it with some white friends,” Piquet told the magazine. Motor Sport Magazine. “I don’t really care, it doesn’t interfere with my life.”

Piquet even communicated an apology to Hamilton last week. The Brazilian argued a mistake in the translation of the term, claiming that the word is used colloquially in Brazil, minimizing the case and its racist statements.

This Monday, entities filed a lawsuit against Nelson Piquet in the Federal District Court of Justice asking for compensation in the amount of R$ 10 million. The bodies cite compensation for collective moral damage and social damage inflicted on the black population, the LGBTQIA+ community and the Brazilian people in general.”

Understand the controversy between Nelson Piquet and Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet was caught using a racist term to refer to Lewis Hamilton in a 2021 video that circulated on social media and gained repercussion over the weekend. It is possible to hear the former driver calling the seven-time champion a “nigger” when commenting on an accident involving the Englishman and Max Verstappen – boyfriend of his daughter Kelly Piquet – during the Silverstone Grand Prix in England. He even made a homophobic comment to justify Hamilton’s loss of the 2016 title to Nico Rosberg.

At the time, Piquet also compared the collision between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers with the controversial collision between Ayrton Senna and Frenchman Alain Prost, the main rivalry in Formula 1 in the past. The case of Senna occurred at the start of the Japanese GP, in 1990, which guaranteed the title of that year to the Brazilian. “Senna didn’t do that. Senna came out straight”, he compared.

Since the beginning of the week, the Brazilian’s comment was harshly criticized by netizens, recalling his history of controversial phrases. “Surprising a total of zero people,” wrote one Twitter user. “Imagine what he shouldn’t say off-line,” wrote another. The 69-year-old’s daughter Kelly Piquet is Max Verstappen’s girlfriend. The Dutchman visited the former driver in Brasilia ahead of the São Paulo GP in November 2021, which ended with Hamilton at the top of the podium. However, it was Verstappen who ended up with the title at the end of the season.