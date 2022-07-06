Playlist Antena 1: the 10 best songs by Ed …

Edward Christopher Sheeran MBE, better known by his stage name Ed Sheeran, born in the county of West Yorkshire (England) on February 17, 1991, is a British singer, songwriter, producer and actor. With more than 15 years of career, the artist gradually conquered his large audience of fans around the world with a series of great hits.

Ed has received several nominations and awards from major renowned awards such as American Music Awards, Billboard Music Award, Brit Awards, Grammy Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, among others.

Also, a few weeks ago Sheeran was voted the most played artist in the UK of 2021. He took the title with the single ‘Bad Habits’, being the most played last year. This was the fourth time he won the title of most played in the country, won only in 2020 by Dua Lipa. The musician had already won the double title in 2017, with the album “Divide” and the track “Shape Of You”.

The artist has sold over 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists in the world. Ed Sheeran has 84.5 million RIAA-certified units in the US, and two of his albums are on the best-selling albums in UK chart history.

With that in mind, Antena 1 dedicated today’s “Playlist Antena 1” board to Ed Sheeran, with a selection of the singer’s best tracks for you to remember from the beginning of his career to the most recent releases.

Thinking Out Loud (2014)

In 2014, he released “Thinking Out Loud”, a romantic pop song recorded for his second studio album, which as of the year 2020 has amassed over 3 billion views.

The song was produced by Jake Gosling and spent 19 weeks in the UK charts, while in the US the single reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2016, Ed Sheeran received 2 Grammys for it, one for Best Song of the Year. Year and another for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Photograph (2014)

The single was released as the fifth single from the Brit’s second studio album, named “x”.

The track written in 2012 represents a partnership between Sheeran and Johnny McDaid, who is one of the members of the group Snow Patrol. The Brit confessed that he recorded the hit more than 60 times until he reached the ideal version, which also received help from producer Jeff Bhasker. The story of the acoustic ballad – accompanied by guitar, piano and drums – is inspired by the long-distance relationship that Ed Sheeran lived with singer Nina Nesbitt.

It peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, which features the best-selling hits in the United States. And it reached the TOP 5 in Austria, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Slovakia and South Africa.

Furthermore, it was a real commercial success all over the world. It was certified gold by the ‘Recording Industry Association of America’ on July 21, 2015, and triple platinum in 2017.

Perfect (2017)

The music recorded for the singer’s third studio album was composed and produced by the singer, with the assistance of Will Hicks and Benny Blanco. The single peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, as well as topping the charts in numerous countries, including Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

The romantic ballad is about the singer’s girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, who he met in high school and reconnected with when she was working in New York. Sheeran revealed that the inspiration for the lyrics came after visiting James Blunt’s home in Ibiza, where the two singers had heard a song by rapper Future at six in the morning.

The official music video for the song released on Youtube in 2017 features actress Zoey Deutch and was directed by Jason Koenig, who also directed the video for “Shape of You”. The recording took place in the Austrian ski resort of Hintertux and shows the protagonists on a trip with a group of friends.

Castle On The Hill (2017)

The track “Castle On The Hill” was the first single from the album “Divide” and went on to sell around 193,000 copies in the UK in the first week.

On the Billboard Hot 100, the song debuted at number six, with 171,000 units sold, in addition to appearing in the Top 10 of charts in countries such as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Spain, among others.

The clip was released in 2017, which illustrates the singer’s childhood and adolescence with friends in his hometown of Framlingham, England. In addition, “Castle On The Hill” took at the time, for the second week in a row, the 2nd place on the Billboard singles chart. The top of the ranking was occupied by “Shape Of You”.

All Of The Stars (2014)

The track is part of the soundtrack of one of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood, the film “The Fault in Our Stars”. In addition, “All Of The Stars” was also included on the physical deluxe edition of the album “X” (Multiply).

According to the artist, the song is inspired by the film’s own story – which tells the life of two teenagers in love and united by a common disease: cancer. “Afterglow was inspired by the whole movie, just wanting to be sad but euphoric and lift people up a little bit.”

Afterglow (2020)

The song, released in 2020, marks the first single released by Ed Sheeran in over 18 months, following the release of his experimental project “No.6 Collaborations Project” (2019). In addition to the sensitive melody and lyrics, the artist also released a music video of the song in which the musician sings the lyric with the aid of a solo guitar.

“Afterglow” reached number 1 in Israel and captured the top 10 in other countries such as Australia and Switzerland. In the UK, the track charted at number 2 on the UK Singles Chart.

In the United States, the single became #13 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart, setting the highest number on the chart by a male solo artist.

Bloodstream (2014)

Written by Sheeran, Rudimental, Johnny McDaid and Gary Lightbody, “Bloodstream” was made available to the public on June 17, 2014, being one of seven promotional singles from the album “X” (Multiply).

The song peaked at number 81 on the UK Singles Chart and subsequently peaked at number sixtieth. The song was also published as an “instant grat” digital download on the iTunes Store.

In December 2014, “Bloodstream” was remixed by the band that helped Ed compose the lyrics and melody, the group Rudimental. This version was released in March 2015 as a joint single between Sheeran and Rudimental. Unlike the original version, the partnership peaked at number 2 on the UK Singles Chart at the end of 2014.

Watch the live performance of the song:

Everything Has Changed (2012)

The single is a collaboration between American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It was written by the duo themselves and produced by American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer Butch Walker.

The song peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States, reaching the Top 10 in other countries, including Belgium, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. In addition, the work won several awards and recognitions: at the 2014 BMI London Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards; and in 2015, two BMI Awards.

Drunk (2012)

The song was released as the fourth single from their debut studio album, “+” in February 2012. It was written by Ed Sheeran and Jake Gosling and produced by Gosling.

The single entered the UK Singles Chart at number 63. The following week, it rose to number 29. It later peaked at number 9, becoming her fourth top 10 single on that chart at that time.

Galway Girl (2017)

The song is a collaboration between Sheeran and an Irish folk band called Beoga and is heavily influenced by traditional Irish music.

The single reached charts in 31 countries around the world. It topped the charts in Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia and Slovakia; it reached number two in the UK, Australia, Belgium, Denmark and Poland; and reached the top five on the charts in Germany, Hungary, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

“Galway Girl” was included in the year-end singles charts of 17 countries, including the top five in Belgium, Denmark, Slovenia and the United Kingdom; the top 10 in Australia, Austria, Germany, New Zealand and Sweden; and the top 20 from Hungary, Italy, Poland and Switzerland.

