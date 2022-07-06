PM vetoes Fluminense’s request to use Ceará tickets, in Fred’s farewell | fluminense

The Specialized Battalion of Policing in Stadiums (BEPE), of the Military Police of Rio, vetoed this Tuesday Fluminense’s request to use tickets that will not be used by Ceará fans. The two teams next Saturday, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship.

Saturday will be a party day for the farewell of forward Fred, who will defend Fluminense one last time against the Ceará team. Tricolor has already sold all its tickets for the match and envisioned the possibility of using the visitors’ leftovers. In a note, the PM informed that it will not be possible to comply with the request for security reasons.

1 of 3 Fluminense fans at Maracanã against Cruzeiro — Photo: Marina Garcia / Fluminense FC Fluminense fans at Maracanã against Cruzeiro — Photo: Marina Garcia / Fluminense FC

– Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police informs that after a technical inspection carried out by the Battalion Specialized for Policing in Stadiums (BEPE) to verify the possibility of increasing the load and the feasibility of the project presented by Fluminense Football Club, it was found that it goes against the norm of the device provided for in the Fan Statute, which provides for physical barriers separating the home fans from the visitors. For this reason, the request made by the club was denied – says the note.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Last Sunday, Fred even made an appeal through social media to the direction of Ceará to give up the ticket load destined for Vozão fans. Veridiano Pinheiro, operations director for Ceará, ruled out this possibility, in an interview with Diário do Nordeste.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

In all, Fluminense sold 56,000 tickets that were available to their fans – all of them were purchased by member-supporters. Freebies have also run out.

With the last game in Fred’s contract scheduled to take place against Goiás, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense decided to bid farewell a round earlier, at Maracanã.

For Fluminense, Fred accumulates two Brazilian Championships, in 2010 and 2012, and two Cariocas Championships, won in 2012 and 2022, in addition to the Primeira Liga title in 2016. In all, he played 380 games and scored 198 goals.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Fluminense 🎧