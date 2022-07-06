Rafa Silva regrets absence in Ituano x Cruzeiro: ‘Life is not easy’

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Delivered to Cruzeiro’s medical department, forward Rafael Silva regretted his absence in the 1-1 draw against Ituano, at the Novelli Jnior stadium, in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo, this Tuesday (5), in a delayed duel of the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

In a photo posted on Instagram before the match, the 30-year-old explained the reason for his sadness.

“Today’s game was a moment I had long awaited, I would have the pleasure of playing with all my friends and family in the stands. Really, the life of an athlete is not easy. Sad to not be on the field, but I’ll be cheering and sending good energies here at home”, he published.

photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Rafael Silva has been absent from Cruzeiro since June 26, when he felt discomfort in his right foot. Since then, he has been in the club’s medical department.

Ituano vs Cruzeiro: photos from the match in Itu for Serie B

Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Photos of the game between Ituano and Cruzeiro, in Itu, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

