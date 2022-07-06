Rhythmic Gymnastics of Ubatuba is champion in the general classification of the Paulista Tournament

This weekend, 50 athletes from Je Academia, representing the Municipality of Ubatuba, were in Itapevi to participate in the Junino Paulista Tournament and took the city’s name to the highest place on the podium.

The 14th Junino Tournament of Rhythmic Gymnastics in the State of São Paulo was organized by Gymny Dance and had the participation of approximately 250 athletes from 14 municipalities in the state.

Check out the results achieved by the Ubatuba team below:

First place in the General of the Junino Paulista Tournament

Child category (7 and 8 years old)

First Place in the Hands Free Set

Gymnasts: Ana Laura Gouvea, Iasmim Reis, Laura Juliane, Manuela Klopfer and Rafaella Braga

Pre-Child Category (9 and 10 years old)

First place in the Hands Free Set

Gymnasts: Gabriela Patrícia, Helena Dutra, Luara Padilha, Maria Júlia Coutinho and Yasmim Ferreira.

Third place in the Individual Rope

Gymnast: Helena Dutra

Children’s Category (11 and 12 years old)

Second place in the 5-ball set

Gymnasts: Ana Beatriz Nunes, Catherine Notaya, Isabella Fernandes, Isabelly Costa and Luara Fonseca

Third place in Individual Ball

Gymnast: Catherine Notoya

Youth Category (13 and 14 years old)

First place in the 5-ball set

Gymnasts: Beatriz Mota, Bianca Macedo, Céu Vargas, Gabriela Santos, Lara Zanim and Yasmim Mantovani

Third place in the 5-ball set

Gymnasts: Amanda Vieira, Erin Trindade, Júlia Medeiros, Mellany Santos and Williane Barros.

Fourth place in the 5-ball set

Gymnasts: Ana Clara Coutinho, Joseane Marcolino, Júlia Suzani, Rafaelly Gomes and Thaynara Albuquerque.

Third place in the singles

Gymnast: Alice Santos

Third place double rope

Gymnasts: Céu Vargas and Bianca Macedo

Adult Category (over 15 years old)

Second place in Set 5 bows

Gymnasts: Ana Júlia Almeida, Ana Caroline Santos, Carmem Amaral, Isabella Braga and Sarah Leal

Fourth place in the 5 bows set

Gymnasts: Gabriela Oliveira, Jeniffer Germinari, Lara Suguimoto, Lila Mayr and Maria Clara Chaar.

First place in the Men’s Singles

Gymnast: Gabriel Augusto

Fourth place in the Double Rope

Gymnasts: Arianne Rodrigues and Júlia Maia

Gymnasts Ana Clara Aguiar, Larissa Benedicto, Munirah Meihy and Yasmim Cruz also participated in doubles and singles – who, by adding a score, helped the team to win first place overall.

Source: Department of Communication / PMU