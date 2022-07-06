Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the US and has a diversified net worth

Rihanna appeared on Forbes’ 2022 Richest Women list in the USA and is the only one under 40 years old, which made the singer and businesswoman the youngest billionaire in the United States.

With a net worth valued at $1.4 billion, Rihanna is next to celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon. Other names that are on the list and made money from music are Madonnain the 47th position with US$ 575 million, and Taylor Swiftin the 48th, with US$ 570 million.

successful businesswoman

To achieve such success, Rihanna manages brands created by it, which generate huge revenues because they have a very important element for the public and the market: representation.

The businesswoman with her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty — which has already generated $550 million in revenue in 2020 — skin care brand Fenty Skin, as well as lingerie line Savage X Fenty, which was valued at US$ $3 billion and of which it owns 30%.

According to Rolling Stone Brasil, the singer had promised fans in February this year that she would return to the music world, as her last album was released only in 2016, “Anti”.

She recently stated that she’s focusing on “one thing at a time,” which means music has yet to come to her attention, particularly after she gave birth to her first child in May with the rapper. ASAP Rocky.