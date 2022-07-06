Rihanna named America’s youngest female billionaire

Pop diva is the only one under 40 on the list of Richest Women in the USA

Rihanna has just received a title that, in fact, would come as no surprise to her fans, who always cite the ex-singer’s astronomical earnings and accumulated fortune, if it weren’t for one “detail”. The star entered the list of the richest in the United States, only this time he also stands out for his age. She is named as the youngest billionaire.

This past Monday (4), Rihanna (34) was named the youngest self-made billionaire. The pop diva is the only one under 40 on Forbes’ 2022 Richest Women in America list, with a net worth of $1.4 billion. She manages her Fenty cosmetics brand herself, as well as lingerie Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

The star’s name stands out in a list that includes names like Kris Jenner (66), matriarch of the Kardashian family; and Hollywood actresses Reese Witherspoon (46) and Sandra Bullock (57). In addition to the former singer, another name that appears on the list having made money with music is Madonna, in the 47th position with US$ 575 million. In 48th place is also singer Taylor Swift, with a net worth of US$ 570 million.

Recently, the singer from the island of Barbados gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky (33). Earlier this year, while still pregnant, the star even promised fans that she would release new music again. Her latest album is Anti, released in 2016. She claims that she is focused on new projects, and that music could still come back at any time.