Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox will perform with the Sunday Lunch project

Created during the pandemic, the Sunday Lunch project will hit the road soon. The initiative of guitarist Robert Fripp (King Crimson) and his wife, singer Toyah Wilcox, was popularized by the performance of covers that escaped the expectations of those who knew the long-lived work of the musician. The videos, published weekly, have gained millions of plays on YouTube.

In a Twitter post, the couple said:

“We are excited to announce the 2023 Sunday Lunch tour. Venue and ticket details coming soon.”

During a chat with The Guardian in May, Toyah spoke about how the pandemic caused her husband to take notice of her talent.

“For the first 30 years of our marriage, Robert never saw what I did outside of the home environment. It was during the lockdown – during which I released an album and created our Sunday Lunch YouTube videos – that he realized exactly what I do. Involving him with the videos was an experience. He has a reputation for being stubborn, but over the years he’s become kinder and more fun.”

Toyah Wilcox, Robert Fripp and King Crimson

Toyah Wilcox will release a new solo single on August 1st. This is a version of “Slave to the Rhythm” by Grace Jones.

She already warns in advance that her interpretation is very different from the original. Robert Fripp obviously participates.

King Crimson recently undertook what may have been their last tour – though the musicians themselves maintain suspense because of their leader’s indomitable spirit.

